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Connie Carson Releases Texas Bound, A Historical Romance Set In The Republic Of Texas In 1843
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Connie Carson's sweeping debut novel follows a Virginia rancher who carves out a new life on the Texas frontier and finds unexpected love along the way.
Author Connie Carson announces the release of Texas Bound, her debut historical romance novel, now available.. Set against the sweeping, sun-scorched landscape of the Republic of Texas in 1843, the novel is a richly layered and emotionally gripping story of ambition, survival, heartbreak, and hard-won love. With a vivid cast of unforgettable characters and a setting steeped in authentic frontier history, Texas Bound marks a bold and confident debut from a passionate new storyteller whose deep and abiding love of the American West and its complicated, blood-soaked history leaps powerfully from every single page.
Texas Bound unfolds across twenty-nine chapters rooted in the turbulent years following Texas independence, a land still scarred by the memory of the Alamo, caught between its fierce identity as a proud republic and its restless desire for statehood. At the heart of the story is Seth Black, a dark-eyed, iron-willed young Virginian who leaves behind the comfort and privilege of his family's prosperous plantation, Twin Oaks, to seek his own destiny on the untamed Texas frontier. Arriving with little more than sheer determination and a prize stallion named Banner, Seth claims a parcel of raw land and builds his ranch from the ground up alongside his loyal and plain-spoken companion, Hobie. Together they clear land, wrangle cattle, and confront the many perils and hardships the territory offers - from devastating floods and financial ruin to daring Comanche raids deep into the heart of the frontier. Seth suffers profound personal loss when his first wife, Athena, dies in childbirth, leaving him a solitary, grief-stricken man who pours every ounce of his formidable energy into his beloved land. It is years later, in the dusty, sun-bleached streets of San Antonio, that a chance encounter changes everything. Maria Romero - spirited, beautiful, and as fiercely strong-willed as Seth himself - reenters his life not as the young girl he once remembered, but as a remarkable woman who slowly and irresistibly captures his heart. Their slow-burning romance unfolds against a richly populated world of neighboring ranchers, political intrigue, and the ever-present drama of frontier life.
Texas Bound will resonate deeply with readers drawn to stories of resilience and reinvention, where love is never easily given but always bravely and honestly earned. The novel is equally compelling as a portrait of early Texas, its volatile politics, its cultural tensions between Anglo settlers and Spanish-speaking Tejanos, and the fierce, unbreakable pioneer spirit that defined the extraordinary people who boldly chose to call it home.
About the Author
Connie Carson is a debut novelist whose lifelong love of Texas history and frontier romance infuses every chapter of this ambitious and heartfelt work. Carson writes with warmth, authenticity, and a remarkable gift for the small human moments that bring history to vivid, breathing life. Texas Bound is available now on online book retailers.
Author Connie Carson announces the release of Texas Bound, her debut historical romance novel, now available.. Set against the sweeping, sun-scorched landscape of the Republic of Texas in 1843, the novel is a richly layered and emotionally gripping story of ambition, survival, heartbreak, and hard-won love. With a vivid cast of unforgettable characters and a setting steeped in authentic frontier history, Texas Bound marks a bold and confident debut from a passionate new storyteller whose deep and abiding love of the American West and its complicated, blood-soaked history leaps powerfully from every single page.
Texas Bound unfolds across twenty-nine chapters rooted in the turbulent years following Texas independence, a land still scarred by the memory of the Alamo, caught between its fierce identity as a proud republic and its restless desire for statehood. At the heart of the story is Seth Black, a dark-eyed, iron-willed young Virginian who leaves behind the comfort and privilege of his family's prosperous plantation, Twin Oaks, to seek his own destiny on the untamed Texas frontier. Arriving with little more than sheer determination and a prize stallion named Banner, Seth claims a parcel of raw land and builds his ranch from the ground up alongside his loyal and plain-spoken companion, Hobie. Together they clear land, wrangle cattle, and confront the many perils and hardships the territory offers - from devastating floods and financial ruin to daring Comanche raids deep into the heart of the frontier. Seth suffers profound personal loss when his first wife, Athena, dies in childbirth, leaving him a solitary, grief-stricken man who pours every ounce of his formidable energy into his beloved land. It is years later, in the dusty, sun-bleached streets of San Antonio, that a chance encounter changes everything. Maria Romero - spirited, beautiful, and as fiercely strong-willed as Seth himself - reenters his life not as the young girl he once remembered, but as a remarkable woman who slowly and irresistibly captures his heart. Their slow-burning romance unfolds against a richly populated world of neighboring ranchers, political intrigue, and the ever-present drama of frontier life.
Texas Bound will resonate deeply with readers drawn to stories of resilience and reinvention, where love is never easily given but always bravely and honestly earned. The novel is equally compelling as a portrait of early Texas, its volatile politics, its cultural tensions between Anglo settlers and Spanish-speaking Tejanos, and the fierce, unbreakable pioneer spirit that defined the extraordinary people who boldly chose to call it home.
About the Author
Connie Carson is a debut novelist whose lifelong love of Texas history and frontier romance infuses every chapter of this ambitious and heartfelt work. Carson writes with warmth, authenticity, and a remarkable gift for the small human moments that bring history to vivid, breathing life. Texas Bound is available now on online book retailers.
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