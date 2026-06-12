Iran Media Says Draft Deal With US Would End War Including In Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TEHRAN - Iran's Mehr news agency published on Friday what it said was a draft deal with the United States to provide a framework for an end to the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The agency said the memorandum of understanding would include a "permanent and immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

Mehr also said that the draft deal with the United States which would, if adopted, secure the release of $24 billion in frozen assets within a 60-day period.

The agency, citing a source close to Iran's negotiating team, said an accord would allow for the "release of $24 billion of Iran's blocked funds during the 60-day final negotiation period."

It added that half of that sum would be "made available to Iran before the start of negotiations."

US President Donald Trump said he was calling off strikes on Iran on Thursday and flagged the signing of a possible deal with Tehran after top-level talks.

"Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have... cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening," Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly," added Trump.