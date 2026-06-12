Middle Corridor Can Be One Of Most Important Routes In The World - Aryeh Lightsone

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Middle Corridor can be one of the most important routes in the world, Aryeh Lightsone, Senior Advisor to the Board of Peace, said.

“With a little innovation and creativity, we can get the Middle Corridor to be one of the most important routes in the world, not just in the region. TRIPP breaks a decades-long deadlock between Azerbaijan and Armenia and increases the chance of sustaining peace and economic viability across Central Asia and the Caspian. Regional integration is not optional: it is critical,” Lightstone said, addressing the 10th anniversary Trans-Caspian Forum, held by the Caspian Policy Center in Washington, DC on June 10.

Lightstone emphasized in his remarks that“we see new opportunities for growth across the Trans-Caspian. The TRIPP model aims to facilitate private investment to enhance infrastructure efficiency and harmonize regulatory frameworks. The TRIPP Plus Enterprise Fund will help facilitate private investment in other private areas of infrastructure efficiency, digital connectivity through infrastructure improvements, customs, and regulatory harmonization. The goal is not to get a larger slice of a finite pot-the goal is to grow that pot.”

The Middle Corridor is an international transport route that connects Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Turkey. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors, offering a shorter overland route that bypasses longer maritime shipping lanes.

Kazakhstan's Minister of Trade and Integration, Arman Shakkaliyev earlier said at the Eurasian Economic Forum, that his country plans to boost the capacity of the Middle Corridor to 10 million tons by 2030.

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