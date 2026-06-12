Uzbekistan, Algeria Discuss Expanding Bilateral Co-Op During High-Level Meeting

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A senior Uzbek delegation was received by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across a range of sectors.

This was reported in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Bakhtiyor Saidov and the H.E. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Uzbek side conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Algerian leader.

The discussions centered on ways to elevate Uzbekistan-Algeria relations to a new level, with particular attention given to enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, and deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.

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