Azerbaijan Tightens Rules On Protection And Relocation Of Monuments In Shusha
The proposed changes are reflected in a draft amendment to the law“On the Cultural Capital of Azerbaijan – Shusha City,” which was discussed at a session of the Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan's parliament.
Under current legislation, it is prohibited to alter the historical, architectural, or artistic appearance of monuments in Shusha, demolish them, or undertake any activity that could endanger their preservation.
The proposed amendments would further prohibit damaging or destroying monuments in the city and introduce a requirement for official approval before relocating any monument. The approval would be issued by a designated body under the relevant executive authority.--
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