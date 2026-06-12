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Azerbaijani Minister Announces Volume Of Social Spending In 2025

Azerbaijani Minister Announces Volume Of Social Spending In 2025


2026-06-12 06:34:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A total of 15.3 billion manat ($9 billion), accounting for nearly 40% of state budget expenditures, was used to finance social-oriented spending in Azerbaijan last year, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 at today's meeting of the parliament.

According to him, this figure grew by 602 million manat ($354 million) compared to 2024.

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Trend News Agency

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