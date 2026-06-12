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Folk Instrumentalists To Perform At Int'l Mugham Center

Folk Instrumentalists To Perform At Int'l Mugham Center


2026-06-12 06:34:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Center will host a concert by folk instrumental performers on June 17 as part of its ongoing "Azerbaijani Mugham" project, AzerNEWS reports.

The event aims to present classical musical traditions through a contemporary lens while preserving the rich heritage of Azerbaijani music.

Held monthly, the project is dedicated to safeguarding performance traditions and passing them on to future generations.

The upcoming concert will feature selected examples of Azerbaijani folk music and mugham, highlighting the expressive and technical capabilities of the country's traditional musical instruments.

The program will bring together established performers and emerging young musicians, offering audiences an opportunity to experience both the continuity and evolution of Azerbaijan's musical culture.

Through initiatives such as the "Azerbaijani Mugham" project, the International Mugham Center continues to promote the nation's centuries-old musical traditions and introduce them to new generations of listeners.

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AzerNews

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