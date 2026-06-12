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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-06-12 06:31:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the“Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Clive Richardson - Director of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Albion Technology & General VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0005581672
b) Nature of the transaction Scheme Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.6862 322 £220.96
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume £220.96
e) Date of the transaction 12 June 2026
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Date of notification

12 June 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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