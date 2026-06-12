NORBIT Contract Worth NOK 225 Million Received

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 12 June 2026

NORBIT today announces that segment PIR has received a contract manufacturing order, valued at approximately NOK 225 million from an undisclosed European client in the defence and security sector. A vast majority of the deliveries is scheduled for second half of 2026.

“This order reflects the continued confidence placed in NORBIT by a well-established strategic customer operating in a demanding market. The assignment is both demanding and rewarding, involving advanced technology and precision at every stage of production. Through close collaboration with our customer on process development and industrialization, we are able to support efficient scaling. We continue to build capacity to grow with our customers and serve as a trusted scaling partner when Made in Europe matters,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 700 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information:

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations at NORBIT ASA, on 12 June 2026 at 12:30 CEST.