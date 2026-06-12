Indygeneus Bio Adds Global Capital Markets Strategist Kenneth A. Goodwin Jr. To Advisory Board

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- IndyGeneUS Bio closes a milestone week with the appointment of Kenneth A. Goodwin Jr., a globally recognized capital markets strategist, investor, and former advisor to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to its Advisory Board-further strengthening the leadership ecosystem supporting the company's growth at the intersection of artificial intelligence, genomic intelligence, and precision medicine.

More than the addition of a seasoned advisor, Goodwin's appointment signals growing confidence in IndyGeneUS Bio's vision to build foundational infrastructure for the future of medicine. As a respected voice in global capital markets, emerging technologies, and institutional growth, his expertise will help guide the company's expansion strategy, strengthen strategic partnerships, and support long-term value creation as IndyGeneUS Bio continues scaling its AI-powered health intelligence platform.

As Managing Partner of Jeanensis Ventures and Chief Investment Officer of the 144 Trail Blazer Digital Impact Fund, Goodwin has spent decades identifying transformational opportunities and helping organizations navigate complex growth, innovation, and market expansion. His experience spanning global finance, regulatory strategy, institutional investing, and emerging technologies brings a unique perspective to a company operating at the convergence of healthcare, artificial intelligence, and data infrastructure.

"The most exciting companies are often those solving problems the broader market has yet to fully recognize," said Yusuf Henriques, Founder and CEO of IndyGeneUS Bio. "Kenneth immediately understood both the significance of what we're building and the scale of the opportunity ahead. His enthusiasm for our mission, combined with his experience helping organizations navigate transformational growth, makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership ecosystem as we continue building the infrastructure that will power the future of AI-driven medicine."

The appointment comes as IndyGeneUS Bio continues to advance a series of strategic initiatives that are positioning the company at the forefront of the emerging bioeconomy.

Through exclusive executed agreements with The Aurum Institute and Nigeria's National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA), the company has established the Representative Genomic BioRepositoryTM, containing more than one million verified whole-blood samples available for whole genome sequencing-the only repository of its kind currently available for large-scale genomic discovery and therapeutic development.

These assets are powered by IndyGeneUS Bio's Representative Genomic IntelligenceTM platform, independently validated by HitLabs as the world's first BioFinTechTM infrastructure solution. The platform was designed to address one of the most significant structural deficiencies in modern medicine: the lack of representative genomic intelligence available to support AI-driven drug discovery, precision medicine, and next-generation therapeutic development.

The company has further expanded its capabilities through the launch of Africa's first AI×Bio FactoryTM, established within a former Bayer pharmaceutical facility in South Africa. With laboratory, pathology, and pharmaceutical infrastructure already in place, the facility creates a direct bridge between traditional pharmaceutical development and AI-native medicine-accelerating the identification of novel biological targets, breakthrough therapeutics, and scalable biomedical innovation.

For Goodwin, these milestones represent the type of foundational infrastructure capable of creating long-term value across multiple sectors.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to organizations building platforms that have the potential to redefine industries," said Kenneth A. Goodwin Jr. "What attracted me to IndyGeneUS Bio is that the company has moved beyond vision and into execution. The combination of proprietary technology, validated infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and unique genomic assets creates a compelling foundation for growth. I am excited to contribute my experience, expand strategic opportunities, and help accelerate the company's global impact as it works to transform the future of healthcare and precision medicine."

Goodwin's addition also signals a broader evolution within IndyGeneUS Bio as the company continues assembling leadership capable of operating across biotechnology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, finance, and global markets. As governments, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, and researchers seek more sophisticated approaches to drug discovery and precision medicine, the company is strengthening the expertise required to navigate complex growth opportunities, accelerate commercialization, and expand globally.

The appointment reflects more than confidence in a company-it reflects confidence in a new model for healthcare innovation. One where artificial intelligence, genomic intelligence, and global collaboration converge to unlock discoveries that are more representative, more precise, and more impactful. With leaders like Kenneth Goodwin helping guide that vision, IndyGeneUS Bio continues to position itself not simply as a participant in the future of medicine, but as one of the companies helping build it.

About IndyGeneUS Bio

IndyGeneUS Bio is a biofintech company building AI-powered clinico-genomic intelligence infrastructure through its proprietary Clinico-Genomic Insight Engine (CGIETM) to accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine, and sovereign biomedical innovation. The company develops next-generation health intelligence systems that transform genomic, clinical, pathology, imaging, and real-world evidence data into actionable insights for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, researchers, and governments advancing AI-driven medicine.