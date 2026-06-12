Iran Says No Final Deal Reached With U.S.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Friday that Iran would announce any agreement only after concluding that it fully serves the interests of the Iranian people, according to remarks carried by Iranian media.

Baghaei said most of the draft agreement had been finalized, but negotiations repeatedly faced setbacks because U.S. officials introduced new demands or changed previously stated positions. He did not provide details on the outstanding issues.

His comments came a day after Donald Trump declared that the conflict with Iran had ended and claimed Tehran had agreed never to pursue nuclear weapons. Trump said Washington had achieved its primary objective and described the proposed accord as a major breakthrough.

However, Iranian officials have not publicly confirmed Trump's announcement, and Tehran's latest remarks suggest negotiations remain unresolved. Iranian state-linked media have also questioned U.S. statements regarding the timing and status of a final agreement.

The uncertainty follows weeks of military escalation between the United States and Iran, including U.S. strikes on Iranian targets and retaliatory attacks by Iran against American military facilities in the region. The confrontation raised concerns about a broader regional war and disrupted shipping and energy markets across the Middle East.

Diplomatic efforts involving regional mediators, including Pakistan and several Gulf states, have intensified in recent weeks in an attempt to secure a ceasefire, reopen maritime routes and address long-standing disputes over Iran's nuclear program.

A key issue in the talks is believed to be the future of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor that has faced repeated disruptions during the conflict.