Congress A 'Sinking Ship', Opposition Merger Will Benefit BJP: Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday dismissed speculation over a possible merger of opposition parties with the Congress, saying any such move would ultimately benefit the BJP.

Addressing a press conference to mark 12 years of the PM Modi government, Fadnavis delivered a scathing critique of the opposition, mocking their leadership and declaring that any such consolidation would ultimately benefit the BJP.

Fadnavis stated,“Regarding the merger talks, all I can say is 'Begani shaadi mein Abdullah diwana' (getting excited over someone else's business).” Taking a direct swipe at Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut, he added, "A person who belongs neither to the Congress nor to the NCP is initiating these discussions, and everyone starts debating it."

CM Fadnavis questioned the political acumen of regional leaders, asserting they would never willingly align their fortunes with a declining Congress.“The leaders of these regional parties are smart. They will not step onto a sinking boat. Congress is a sinking ship, and I don't believe they will climb aboard," he remarked.

However, the Chief Minister noted that even if the mergers do cross the finish line, it will present a win-win scenario for the ruling alliance.

"In politics, one shouldn't exaggerate, but let me tell you -- if they do merge, it is our gain, not our loss. It opens up massive political space for us. The more the opposition retreats and dissolves its individual identities, the more additional space becomes available to the BJP. We are simply in a 'wait and watch' mode,” he noted.

CM's statement comes amid buzz over a possible merger of a few regional parties into the Congress. MP Sanjay Raut has publicly appealed to opposition parties to merge with Congress to present a unified front.

As the NCP (SP) marked its 27th foundation day, political circles in Maharashtra were abuzz with intense speculation about a potential merger with the Indian National Congress.

The political discourse was triggered by calls for secular parties to unite, leading to a flurry of conflicting statements and sharp reactions from leaders across the Congress, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Senior Congress leader and MLA Nana Patole stirred the political waters by revealing that a merger proposal had already been initiated by a veteran leader of the NCP(SP) himself.

“A proposal to merge the NCP with the Congress was submitted by Sharad Pawar earlier, but it faced delays due to certain reasons," Patole disclosed to the media.

Speaking ahead of a high-command meeting in Delhi, Patole added that a nationwide consolidation of like-minded parties is currently underway. He indicated that both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) are considering mergers as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the secular opposition.

Contrary to the claim, Shashikant Shinde, the State President of NCP (SP), firmly dismissed the merger rumours. Shinde clarified that no such proposal has been discussed or received.

"We have never received a merger proposal from Congress. Had there been any such development, the senior leadership would have definitely informed us," Shinde stated.

He further emphasised that during the recent party meeting held at Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, the topic of a merger was not even on the agenda.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut strongly advocated for a unified political front, urging Sharad Pawar to take the mantle of leadership to rebuild an "Akhand Congress" (United Congress).

"The Congress needs to become stronger. Smaller parties that originally branched must understand the current political landscape. A formidable and robust Congress is essential as an alternative national choice. Since this sentiment is gaining momentum across the nation, it would progress smoothly if a senior leader like Sharad Pawar takes the initiative," Raut argued.

Responding to her "elder brother" Raut's statements, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule maintained a cautious stance. "Sanjay Raut always voices his opinions very candidly in the interest of the nation. In a democracy, everyone has the right to express their views. As my elder brother, we will certainly take note of his suggestions," Sule remarked.

The ruling BJP wasted no time in taking swipes at the opposition over the speculation. Senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil mocked the opposition alliance, calling Congress a spent force.

"The Congress is a sinking ship. People will eventually flee from Sharad Pawar's ship and head toward a better alternative, which is currently the BJP. From Gram Panchayats to the Lok Sabha, the BJP faces no real challenges and is set to dominate for the next 20 to 25 years. Voters will ultimately choose the BJP if they want development," Patil said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP minister Girish Mahajan extended sarcastic "best wishes" for the potential merger. "Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar will make a great team. A capable opposition is essential in a democracy, but currently, there is barely any opposition left in the state," he remarked.