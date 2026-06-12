UAE And World Bank Group Explore Opportunities To Deepen Strategic Partnership And Advance Financial And Development Cooperation

Discussions focus on collaboration in AI, development, zero bureaucracy initiatives, and knowledge exchange Progress reviewed on the National Talent Development Programme with the World Bank Group and preparations for the 2029 World Bank Group–IMF Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: Our partnership with the World Bank Group represents an advanced model of international cooperation built on knowledge exchange, capacity building, and innovative development solutions

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met today with Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank Group, at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in Dubai to discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the UAE and the World Bank Group (WBG), as well as shared global priorities and opportunities for enhanced financial and development cooperation.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; His Excellency Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance; Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan; Ayat Soliman, Director of Strategy and Operations at the World Bank; Iva Haml, World Bank Group Resident Representative in the UAE; and a number of officials and specialists from both sides.

Knowledge Exchange:

His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini highlighted the UAE's deep-rooted strategic partnership with the World Bank Group, describing it as an advanced model of international cooperation built on knowledge exchange, capacity building, and the development of innovative solutions that support shared regional and global priorities.

He noted that the Ministry of Finance remains committed to broadening collaboration with the WBG to boost government efficiency, drive sustainable development, and unlock new opportunities for impactful partnerships in vital economic and development sectors.

His Excellency underscored that innovation, artificial intelligence, and knowledge exchange have become fundamental pillars of the joint development agenda, emphasizing the importance of leveraging advanced technologies to accelerate sustainable growth, enhance productivity, and strengthen resilient systems capable of responding to global transformations. He added that cooperation in financial inclusion, water, urban development, and zero bureaucracy reflects a shared commitment to developing practical and effective solutions to pressing global challenges.

Innovative Avenues for Cooperation:

During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress on the National Talent Development Programme at the World Bank Group, which was launched in April as part of the broader cooperation framework between the UAE and the World Bank Group. They also discussed the significance of Abu Dhabi's selection to host the 2029 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a milestone that underscores the UAE's growing international standing and the international financial community's confidence in its organizational capabilities.

The discussions further explored opportunities to elevate the strategic partnership between the UAE and the WBG and broaden collaboration across areas of mutual interest.

The partnership between the UAE and the World Bank Group is underpinned by a growing framework of institutional and knowledge-based cooperation, including knowledge partnerships and co-financing initiatives. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovative development solutions, promoting the exchange of expertise, and supporting national and global priorities in sustainable development, innovation, and government efficiency, further reinforcing the UAE's role as an active partner in international development efforts.