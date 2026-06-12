Dividend Declaration
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
12 June 2026
Foresight VCT Plc (the "Company") announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2026, shareholders approved the payment of a final dividend of 3.6p per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, which will be paid on 26 June 2026.
The shares were quoted ex-dividend on 11 June 2026 and the record date for payment is 12 June 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
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