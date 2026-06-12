Electric Buses Rolled Out In Noida-Greater Noida, 3 Hydrogen Buses To Ply To Jewar Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, June 12 (IANS) Taking a significant step towards enhancing road connectivity in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 45 electric buses and three hydrogen buses of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC), which will operate up to Jewar Airport in the Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA regions.

He also inaugurated the Noida Electric Bus Depot, through video conferencing from Lucknow.

The three state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel-based buses will ply in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the country the vision of green mobility and sustainable development. In line with this vision, the Uttar Pradesh government will connect every city and village with petrol and diesel-free green mobility electric services in the coming years."

As per the government's targeted roll-out, about 110 electric buses are set to be operational by June 15, and the e-bus fleet may be expanded up to 500 buses, depending on requirement and public demand.

The Chief Minister further stated, "Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Authority region have emerged as major centres for IT, electronics, data centres, startups, semiconductors and other industrial activities. The operation of electric buses will prove to be a milestone in ensuring last-mile connectivity. By June 15, all three authorities will commence operations of 110 electric buses. Based on demand, the number will be increased progressively to 500 buses through the three authorities."

Highlighting the difference between Uttar Pradesh before and after 2017, he said the transformation is visible in the 'new Uttar Pradesh' of 'New India', and it has been achieved over the past nine years by the double-engine government.

“Before 2017, citizens faced an identity crisis amid broken roads, inadequate electricity supply, insecurity, lawlessness and disorder. At that time, talking about investment in Uttar Pradesh seemed like a distant dream. Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has become known for world-class roads and air connectivity,” CM Yogi asserted.

He added that the state now possesses a road network of four lakh km, including highways and expressways. Inter-state connectivity is among the best in the country. A state once known for dilapidated roads has now established itself as the Expressway State.

Referring to the state's improved air connectivity, the Chief Minister said that Prayagraj Airport was completed within 11 months and the country's largest airport has been built at Jewar.

The Chief Minister further said that metro services are operational in seven cities of Uttar Pradesh and more than 700 electric buses are currently operating across 17 municipal corporations in the state.

He also informed that unlike earlier, electric buses are now being made in the state at recently set up e-bus manufacturing hubs, rather than being procured from outside.

"Three hydrogen buses are also being introduced in the Yamuna Authority area from today. These buses have been provided to YEIDA by NTPC. These buses will also operate near Jewar Airport. They will play a major role in reducing air pollution and protecting children, senior citizens and patients from a toxic environment," he added.