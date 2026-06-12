Du HQ Achieves Second-Highest LEED Platinum Rating Globally, Setting New Regional Sustainability Benchmark

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The milestone aligns with du's broader ESG agenda and supports the UAE's national sustainability ambitions including climate action, net-zero targets, and circular economy frameworks.

Dubai, UAE, June, 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has secured LEED Platinum Certification under the Operations & Maintenance Interiors category with an exceptional score of 95 out of 100 points. It positions du headquarters as the greenest workplace in the Middle East and the second-highest rated building globally in this category, underscoring the company's commitment to environmental stewardship and operational excellence.

The LEED for Existing Buildings: Operations & Maintenance certification evaluates real-time building performance across critical areas including energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, sustainable procurement, transportation initiatives, innovation, and indoor environmental quality. du's outstanding 95-point score demonstrates the organization's success in embedding environmental performance into daily operations.

Hanan Ahmed, Chief Regulatory & Shared Services Officer at du said:“Today's achievement reinforces du's leadership position in sustainable building operations, showcasing how sustainability commitments translate into measurable performance outcomes. The certification aligns seamlessly with du's broader ESG agenda and supports the UAE's national sustainability ambitions, including climate action initiatives, net-zero targets, and circular economy transition frameworks.”

This certification was achieved through comprehensive operational improvements across the HQ facility. The building now operates with high-efficiency energy management powered by smart digital control systems, while reduced water consumption is supported by advanced performance monitoring technologies. The headquarters has implemented robust recycling and waste diversion strategies, maintains green cleaning protocols and sustainable procurement standards, and has significantly enhanced indoor environmental quality for employee wellbeing. Additionally, low-carbon and alternative mobility incentives encourage sustainable transportation choices among staff members.

Beyond building operations, du has demonstrated exceptional progress in waste management, launching an ambitious plan in December 2023 to divert 30-50% of waste from landfill within three years. The company has not only met but exceeded these targets, achieving a 41.2% overall diversion rate by 2025. Of the 254,228 kg of total waste generated in 2025, the organization successfully diverted 113,412 kg through strategic initiatives including recycling 71,395 kg of materials, composting 20,791 kg of food waste, and achieving 21,226 kg in net waste reduction. This comprehensive approach demonstrates du's commitment to circular economy principles and resource optimization.

Employee engagement has been fundamental to these achievements, with comprehensive waste segregation awareness campaigns and training sessions implemented across all office locations. These efforts are supported by enhanced collection infrastructure and green procurement guidelines, while digital waste tracking through the Wastek application enables more efficient monitoring and reduces operational inefficiencies.

Sustainability has become an integral part of du's operational culture, delivering environmental, social, and commercial value. du is establishing a blueprint for how UAE-based organizations can successfully operationalize ESG ambitions through measurable, real-world applications by modernizing building operations while enhancing occupant wellbeing and reducing environmental impact.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.