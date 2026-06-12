Sharvari Wagh Net Worth: Inside Alpha Star's Swanky Home, Cars And More

Sharvari Wagh lives a swanky lifestyle, and there's no denying that. From her beautiful home to luxe wheels, we have all the information you ned right there. Keep scrolling to read more.

Sharvari Wagh is all set for the release of her massy YRF spy-drama Alpha, also starring Alia Bhatt. The actress lives quite a luxurious life, and today, we bring you a slice of her swanky lifestyle. From cars, homes, and more. Here's a sneak-peek into her living.

As per a report in Hindustan Times Auto, Sharvari owns a swanky Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV priced approximately at Rs 75 lakh. She bought this second-generation luxury vehicle in early 2024.

As per a report in Housivity, Sharvari lives with her family in a luxurious, aesthetically decorated apartment in Mumbai. That is priced at Rs 5 - Rs 15 crore, approximately.

According to a report published in Architectural Digest India, Sharvari's family owns a massive 10,000-square-foot glasshouse-style holiday home in Kamshet, Maharashtra.

Owing to her continuous successful movies, her net worth is of Rs 1 -1.5 Crore, as per Sam TV's report.

Sharvari Wagh has been spotted many times with luxury bags costing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.2 lakh. She also wears fancy designer clothes most of the time. Are you excited for her movie, Alpha? Let us know!