U.S. Plans To Deport Afghan Refugees To Central African Republic

According to Reuters, migrants who entered the United States through irregular routes and failed to secure legal residency could be transferred to the Central African Republic. A source familiar with the matter said the first deportation flight, expected next week, could carry around 20 migrants from Afghanistan and Syria.

The report said those removed would be housed in apartments in Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic. U.S. officials reportedly do not expect the migrants to be immediately returned to their countries of origin.

The proposal has drawn criticism from immigration lawyers and rights advocates, who warn that deported migrants could eventually face return to countries where they risk persecution, detention or other forms of harm. Concerns have also been raised about the legal basis and long-term implications of relocating asylum seekers to third countries.

The move is part of broader efforts by Washington to reach agreements with third countries willing to accept migrants whom the United States cannot easily repatriate directly. Reports indicate that discussions have also involved countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The issue is particularly sensitive for Afghan migrants and asylum seekers, many of whom fled Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Human rights organizations have repeatedly warned that some Afghans could face serious risks if forced to return, especially former government employees, journalists, women activists and members of vulnerable groups.

The proposal also comes amid uncertainty surrounding Afghan evacuees and asylum seekers living in temporary facilities abroad. Recent reports suggested that some Afghans housed at the Al Udeid and Al Sailiya processing facilities in Qatar could be included in relocation discussions, though no final decision has been publicly confirmed.

More than 80 members of the U.S. Congress have reportedly urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to halt the plan and provide details about its legal framework, implementation and potential impact on asylum seekers and refugees. Lawmakers have called for greater transparency before any deportations proceed.