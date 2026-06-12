Iran Transfers 165 Afghan Prisoners, Including Nine Former Death Row Inmates

The ministry said the prisoners were returned after their identities were verified and legal procedures completed. Among those transferred were one woman and eight men whose death sentences were commuted to long-term prison terms.

According to the statement, one Iranian woman serving a prison sentence in Afghanistan was also transferred to Iran as part of the second phase of the 11th round of a bilateral prisoner transfer framework between the two countries.

The ministry said the transfers were carried out under an existing agreement that allows convicted prisoners to serve the remainder of their sentences in their home countries.

Iran hosts one of the largest Afghan migrant populations in the world, and thousands of Afghan nationals have been imprisoned there over the years on charges ranging from drug trafficking to immigration-related offenses. Prisoner transfer arrangements have become an important part of cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The transfer process began in 2019 but has accelerated in recent years as both sides expanded judicial and consular coordination. While several rounds of prisoner exchanges have taken place over the past four years, little information has been released about how sentences imposed by Iranian courts are implemented after prisoners are transferred to Afghanistan. Rights groups have previously called for greater transparency regarding the treatment and legal status of transferred inmates.