Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

German Court Confirms Damage Amount Of 1.63 Million EUR Against Everlight


2026-06-12 06:06:46
(MENAFN- Pressat) Munich, Germany - On May 19, 2026, the Düsseldorf District Court in Germany announced its judgment in damage compensation proceedings (docket number 4a O 9/25) initiated by Nichia Corporation (“Nichia“) against Taiwanese LED manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics Europe GmbH (both“Everlight”). The Court awarded Nichia damage compensation in the total amount of 1,632,759.30 EUR plus interest. The interest payment will result in an amount of almost 1 million EUR, and may become even more depending on at what time payment will be made by Everlight. The judgment of the Düsseldorf District Court is not final and can be appealed.

The damage compensation obligation of Everlight resulted from the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) in Germany which was already confirmed by earlier final judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 56/12 and 4b O 161/17).

Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.

Contact information:

Public Relations, Nichia Corporation

Tel: +81-884-22-2311

Fax: +81-884-23-7717

MENAFN12062026004644010603ID1111249177



Pressat

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search