German Court Confirms Damage Amount Of 1.63 Million EUR Against Everlight
The damage compensation obligation of Everlight resulted from the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) in Germany which was already confirmed by earlier final judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court (docket number 4b O 56/12 and 4b O 161/17).
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and necessary.
Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel: +81-884-22-2311
Fax: +81-884-23-7717
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