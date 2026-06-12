MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Happy Belly Food Group Celebrates Its 100th Restaurant Milestone with Opening of New Heal Wellness Location in Maple, Ontario

June 12, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest Heal Wellness location located in Maple, Ontario at 2953 Major Mackenzie Dr., Unit 2, this Saturday, June 13th, 2026. The opening also marks Heal Wellness' 42nd opened location, representing a significant milestone for both the Heal brand and the broader Happy Belly platform. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant (" QSR ") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and other better-for-you menu offerings built around clean ingredients and an active lifestyle.







Happy Belly 1

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"Reaching our milestone of 100 opened locations is a major milestone and is the culmination of all the hard work we have put into building this Company over the last several years," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "This opening is a validation of our platform, people, franchise partners, brands, and the disciplined approach we have taken to building a scalable growth company."

"Heal Wellness has been one of the strongest examples of our growth engine at work. The brand has evolved from a wellness-focused concept into a rapidly expanding QSR platform with strong consumer appeal, attractive unit economics, and meaningful whitespace for continued expansion. The Company continues to advance its expansion efforts in key Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec, while also building the foundation for continued growth in the U.S. market. As part of this strategy, Happy Belly is focused on identifying high-quality franchise partners, securing strong real estate opportunities, and introducing its brands into markets where it believes its concepts can scale over the long term."







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"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading acai and smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black. "With 42 locations now open and more than 166 in development, Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. We continue to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

" We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

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About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands.







Happy Belly Food Group

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on .







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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.