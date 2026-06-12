Ukrainian Railways Schedules Two Additional Trains To Carpathians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company announced this on Facebook.

Specifically, these are trains No. 251/252 Kyiv–Rakhiv–Kyiv and No. 277/278 Kyiv–Mukachevo–Kyiv.

The trains will depart from the capital on June 12 and 14, and return on June 13 and 15.

The company noted that it was able to schedule additional trips thanks to the prompt reallocation of rolling stock and the use of cars repaired at its own facilities.

Tickets for these trips are already available on the app and on the Ukrainian Railways website.

Russian strike hits railway depot in Konotop, one Ukrainian rail worker killed, four injured

As reported, since the start of summer, 80,000 people have been traveling daily on Ukrainian Railways, and the carrier expects a total of 7 million passenger over the next three months.

Photo: Ukrainian Railways