Armed Forces Of Ukraine Keep Enemy Logistics Routes In Donetsk And Its Outskirts Under Fire Control

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the 41st Pilum Unmanned Systems Regiment reported this on Telegram and shared a video of their daily operations to disrupt enemy logistics and destroy the invaders' equipment.

“We are returning to Donetsk. This time, to destroy enemy logistics,” the regiment's message reads.

It is noted that Pilum operators are keeping enemy logistics routes in Donetsk and its outskirts under fire control.

“Every day, our crews detect and destroy the occupiers' equipment, depriving the enemy of the ability to transfer forces, ammunition, and supplies directly to the front lines. Every piece of equipment destroyed is another step toward the enemy leaving Ukrainian land,” they emphasized.

Russian forces kill two and injure four residents of Donetsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, the 14th Separate UAS Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces (14th Regiment) took Donetsk Airport under fire control, carrying out the first operation of its kind in modern history.

Photo: AFU General Staff