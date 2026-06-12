Air Force: High Probability Of Missile Launches From Russian Kapustin Yar Training Ground Within Next 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force reported this on Telegram.

“There is a high probability that the enemy will launch a medium-range ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar training ground within the next 24 hours,” the statement reads.

Citizens are asked not to ignore air raid sirens.

As reported by Ukrinform, it has been preliminarily established that the Oreshnik complex is based at the Kapustin Yar training ground in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine intel launches 'Engineers of Aggression' section, names first Russian weapons designers

According to Oleh Luhovskyi, First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russia has no more than 3-4 Oreshnik missile and plans to launch serial production this year to acquire the capacity to manufacture 5 or more such missiles per year.

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