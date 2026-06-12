Azerbaijan To Join International Convention For Prevention Of Pollution From Ships

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan will accede to the“International Convention on the Control of Harmful Pollution Systems on Ships,” Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

This issue was discussed at today's parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the International Convention on the Control of Harmful Pollution Control Systems on Ships was signed in London on October 5, 2001.

The purpose of the Convention is to prevent the harmful effects of pollution control systems used on ships on the marine environment and human health, to establish an international control mechanism in this area, and to promote the use of more environmentally safe systems.

The Convention establishes obligations for States Parties to restrict or prohibit the use of harmful pollution control systems, to inspect and certify ships, and to carry out monitoring and exchange information in this area.

The document imposes restrictions on the use of certain toxic substances used on ships, in particular organotin compounds used as biocides. At the same time, control measures are established regarding the use of the substance“Sibutrin.” The annexes to the Convention contain prohibitions, transitional provisions, and mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of these provisions.

Under the Convention, certain categories of ships engaged in international voyages are required to obtain the relevant international certificates and declarations. Compliance of ships with the Convention's requirements is determined through inspections conducted by the competent authorities of the Contracting Parties or by recognized organizations.

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