Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan's Kashagan 2.5 Billion Cubic Meters Gas Plant Project Enters Practical Phase

Kazakhstan's Kashagan 2.5 Billion Cubic Meters Gas Plant Project Enters Practical Phase


2026-06-12 06:02:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The 2.5 billion cubic meters per year gas processing plant project at the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan has entered the stage of practical implementation, announced the country's Energy Minister, Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, Akkenzhenov made the statement during a meeting on the implementation of the gas processing plant project.

Participants discussed the current status of the project, coordination issues among stakeholders, and measures aimed at ensuring the timely commissioning of the facility.

The minister noted that the project is of strategic importance for the development of Kazakhstan's gas industry and is under the special control of the president and the government of Kazakhstan.

It was stated that by government decree, the EPC contractor for the project has been defined as a consortium consisting of China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction Company Kazakhstan Branch and China Wuhuan Engineering Corporation Ltd.

--

MENAFN12062026000187011040ID1111249124



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search