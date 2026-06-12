Kazakhstan's Kashagan 2.5 Billion Cubic Meters Gas Plant Project Enters Practical Phase

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 2.5 billion cubic meters per year gas processing plant project at the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan has entered the stage of practical implementation, announced the country's Energy Minister, Yerlan Akkenzhenov.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, Akkenzhenov made the statement during a meeting on the implementation of the gas processing plant project.

Participants discussed the current status of the project, coordination issues among stakeholders, and measures aimed at ensuring the timely commissioning of the facility.

The minister noted that the project is of strategic importance for the development of Kazakhstan's gas industry and is under the special control of the president and the government of Kazakhstan.

It was stated that by government decree, the EPC contractor for the project has been defined as a consortium consisting of China National Chemical Engineering Sixth Construction Company Kazakhstan Branch and China Wuhuan Engineering Corporation Ltd.

--