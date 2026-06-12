Azerbaijan Reveals Key Factors Behind Country's Declining Customs Revenues
This is stated in the Chamber's report on the draft law“On the Implementation of the State Budget for 2025.”
“In 2025, 6.3 million manat were collected for the state budget through the State Customs Committee (SCC). This figure represents a decrease of 230.1 million manat, or 3.5%, compared to the approved forecast, and a decrease of 278.8 million manat, or 4.2%, compared to the 2024 figures,” the report notes.
According to the report, the volume of imports (excluding non-monetary gold) in 2025 amounted to $18,115.0 million, which is $306.2 million, or 1.7%, less than the forecast figure.--
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