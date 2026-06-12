Bitcoin Scam: K'taka Govt To Review Need For Reconstituting Cabinet Sub-Committee, Says Priyank Kharge

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigates the sensational Bitcoin scam in Karnataka, involving politicians from the state, Minister for Home Priyank Kharge has said that the government will review the need for reconstituting the Cabinet sub-committee.

Kharge made the statement while answering a question in Bengaluru on Friday. "There is an ED case, which is not under our jurisdiction. A Cabinet sub-committee was formed earlier. We will now discuss whether it needs to be reconstituted. We will decide later," Kharge stated.

It can be noted that Karnataka Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad has been named in a chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2017 Unocoin bitcoin theft case. Nalapad is the son of Congress MLA of Shantinagar N.A. Harris. The chargesheet, submitted before a Bengaluru court on May 20, names Mohammed Nalapad along with alleged hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki and his accountant Robin Khandelwal.

The SIT led by the ED has issued a third notice to Mohammed Nalapad. According to revelations by SIT investigations, crores of rupees were allegedly routed through transactions linked to Nalapad in connection with the illegal conversion of Bitcoins into Indian currency.

The case is linked to alleged international hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki, who is accused of illegally acquiring Bitcoins and attempting to convert them into cash through illegal channels.

Recently, ED officials conducted coordinated raids at the residences of Congress MLA N.A. Harris in Shantinagar, Bengaluru, and his son, Mohammed Nalapad, during which digital evidence was seized.

Commenting on the controversial Bidadi Township issue, Home Minister Priyank Kharge stated, "There was opposition in Channarayapatna town as well. We met their demands. Is this not the same land? When JD(S) was in power earlier, it was a good project. How can it be termed wrong now?

"Local MLAs have already spoken on this. The Chief Minister has also called a meeting and held discussions. But we cannot force anyone. If people do not want it, then we will not go ahead. Do you know who is behind this opposition? As I have said before, when they do it, it is a masterstroke, but when we do it, it becomes anti-farmer," Kharge stated, targeting Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is vehemently opposing the project.

Commenting on the police personnel's weekly leave, Minister Kharge stated, "Some personnel have made a request regarding weekly offs. I have asked them to give us some time. I had raised the same issue in my previous department as well. I had taken the staff into confidence then. If there are any staff-related issues, they should be resolved. After all, they are our staff. They are under stress. We must consider their health and family welfare," he stated.