Twelve Years Of Modi Govt, A 360 Degree Transformation: CM Devendra Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure, calling it a "360-degree transformation" for India.

Speaking to reporters, he highlighted that PM Modi has now broken the long-standing record of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru (4,398 days) as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. On behalf of the 14 crore citizens of Maharashtra, he extended his congratulations, describing PM Modi not just as the "longest-serving", but as the "finest" Prime Minister.

He highlighted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has achieved unprecedented political and developmental success under PM Modi, even surpassing historical milestones from the Congress party's peak. He emphasised that PM Modi consistently ranks as one of the most popular global leaders, frequently securing top ratings from international tracking agencies.“India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world, which remains our biggest competitive advantage," he remarked.

"The NDA is running governments in 22 states, covering 80 per cent of India's landmass. This scale of success eluded Congress even during its peak," CM Fadnavis said, expressing special pride in the BJP forming a government in West Bengal -- the birthplace of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

He stated that over 25 crore people have been lifted out of extreme poverty, which CM Fadnavis described as the "miracle of the decade”. Under the 'Lakhpati Didis' programme, three crore women have achieved financial self-reliance, with a target set to elevate six crore women next. Additionally, the number of women in the armed forces has jumped from 3,000 to 11,000.

“India's current import cover can sustain the economy for 11 months -- a stark contrast to past UPA tenures. The country currently holds enough economic strength to clear 84 per cent of its debt in a single day,” said the CM.

According to the Chief Minister, Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) have seamlessly funnelled Rs 58 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries' accounts, while India's UPI system is now active across 30 countries. Direct tax collection has also crossed the Rs 27 lakh crore mark.“Capital expenditure on national infrastructure has surged from a historical Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 12 lakh crore, with highway construction progressing at a rapid rate of 34 km per day,” he said.

Emphasising accountability, CM Fadnavis stated that the PM Modi administration remains entirely untainted by corruption over its 12-year run. He noted that welfare policies, such as the free foodgrain scheme ensuring food security for 81 crore citizens, were built to sustain long-term dignity rather than secure short-term electoral gains.

CM Fadnavis recalled an era when international organisations like the World Bank and IMF warned India about falling into a "death trap" of external debt.“Today, India boasts the financial capacity to clear 94 per cent of its liabilities almost instantly if required. Furthermore, India's indigenous Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology has now been adopted by 30 nations,” he said.

Addressing regional concerns, CM Fadnavis confirmed that a government sub-committee has been established to oversee the state's loan waiver programme, which has already benefited 40 lakh farmers. He urged Maharashtra's farmers to diversify away from traditional cotton and soybean cycles and to strictly follow government agricultural advisories for the upcoming sowing season, promising that the state would also ensure ample fodder supply for livestock.