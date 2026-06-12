UAE-based Desert Greening Scale-Up HyveGeo Wins Dubai Holding's Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator, Championing Circular Economy







Winners and runners-up selected from over 1,400 global applicants across 93 countries. The winning scale-up created a soil additive using biology and AI to enhance food, water and climate security. Runners-up included Cycled Technologies from Norway and CO2Wall from the Netherlands. Top scale-ups awarded share an AED 850,000 cash prize and the winner receives a fully funded pilot opportunity with Dubai Holding. Dubai, UAE,June 2026: Dubai Holding announced HyveGeo, a homegrown desert greening scale-up, as the winner of this year's Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025, alongside first runner-up Cycled Technologies and second runner-up CO2Wall. The announcement, revealed during the programme's Demo Day at Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, reflects a philanthropic commitment to empowering transformative solutions that contribute to a more sustainable future for the UAE and beyond. The event was attended by Amit Kaushal, Group Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding, alongside CEOs from across the Group's businesses, reinforcing the value placed on scaling impact. As the winning solution, HyveGeo, founded by Abdulaziz Bin Redha, will receive a fully funded opportunity to pilot its desert greening solution within Dubai Holding's extensive ecosystem, bringing the idea to life through real-world implementation. The scale-up has created biochar (a soil additive) using climate engineering, biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance food, water and climate security. Alongside a transformative proof-of-concept opportunity with the Group, HyveGeo has secured a cash prize of AED 500,000 and one-year access to in5, TECOM Group PJSC's start-up and entrepreneurship incubator. The first runner-up is Cycled Technologies, founded by CEO Ayoola Brimmo. The Norway-based scale-up received AED 250,000 for their solution, which simplifies recycling by automating sorting at source through proprietary hardware embedded in waste bins. Second runner-up CO2Wall, a Netherlands-born scale-up founded by Gerrit Pul, aims to transform urban spaces with smart, AI-driven living green walls and roofs. It was awarded AED 100,000 to support continued growth beyond the programme. HyveGeo was also selected as the Top Innovator (People's Choice), a recognition determined by audience votes. All five finalists will receive a one-year membership to in5 to continue growing their business within a structured start-up ecosystem. Huda Buhumaid, Group Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding, said:“Tackling sustainability challenges requires collective action, with corporates playing a critical role in advancing enterprise development by providing mentorship, resources and real-world testing opportunities that enable solutions to scale. “Through our philanthropic programme, Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025, Dubai Holding continues to strengthen a credible, long-term platform that accelerates high-potential solutions and supports founders in driving systemic change within a collaborative ecosystem. “Championing late-stage innovators such as HyveGeo, Cycled Technologies and CO2Wall reflects our commitment to building enduring partnerships and communities that deliver measurable, lasting impact in the UAE and beyond, as part of our broader philanthropic mission. We look forward to working closely with them to help shape a more sustainable future – for our business and for the UAE.” The scale-ups were selected following a rigorous 12-week hybrid accelerator from January to April 2026, which included mentorship, expert-led workshops and practical guidance from Dubai Holding leadership, alongside access to the Group's broader ecosystem. On Demo Day, the top five finalists were further assessed across a robust scoring system that covered criteria such as solution clarity, relevance and feasibility; pitch quality and alignment with Dubai Holding's priorities; and founder engagement during the accelerator programme. The Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025, a flagship global scale-up programme delivered in partnership with TECOM Group PJSC's start-up and entrepreneurship incubator, in5 and execution partner BOLT, represents Dubai Holding's philanthropic mission to support bold entrepreneurship and accelerate the critical shift toward a circular economy. It aligns with national environmental initiatives UAE Centennial 2071, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 and the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031. This year's programme saw an overwhelming response, receiving more than 1,400 submissions from 93 countries. From this cohort, 15 bold scale-ups representing Norway, India, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, the UAE and the UK were selected to complete the accelerator programme, honing solutions with a focus on three key themes: food loss and waste, resource recovery and regeneration and digital innovation for sustainability. At Demo Day, scale-ups pitched their ideas to potential investors, partners and industry leaders. In addition to the winner and runners-up, the scale-ups presenting included: Rumett (Denmark): Diana Saleh's scale-up, Rumett, produces mineral wall panels for hospitality, real estate and high-end interiors markets and designed to be demounted for reuse. Mruna (UAE): Mruna by Ziad Hussami is an environmental technology company delivering BiomWeb, a modular, nature-based wastewater treatment system that replaces conventional sewer infrastructure with on-site water recycling. Under a Wastewater-as-a-Service model, subscription fees are fully offset by avoided sewage trucking costs. The 2025 edition has marked a significant evolution from the programme's inaugural competition structure in 2024, which was announced during COP28 the prior year. It now offers 180 cumulative hours of dedicated mentorship from industry experts alongside more than 15 masterclasses and workshops covering Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, business development, market entry, finance, technical guidance and legal compliance. Additionally, it provides valuable access to markets, investors and pilot opportunities within Dubai Holding. The programme combines industry expertise, structured training and market access opportunities to help founders refine, adapt and elevate their solutions for scale. To learn more about Dubai Holding's Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025, visit: innovate-for-tomorrow Below are the Top 15 scale-ups that participated in Innovate For Tomorrow Impact Accelerator 2025, starting with the Top 5 selected to pitch at Demo Day, with both groups listed in alphabetical order: CO2Wall (Netherlands) by Gerrit Pul Cycled Technologies (Norway) by Ayoola Brimmo HyveGeo (UAE) by Abdulaziz Bin Redha Mruna (UAE) by Ziad Hussami Rumett (Denmark) by Diana Saleh BIRD Collaborative (UAE) by Nabil Mhanna, Maitha Almatrooshi and Racha Mhanna Sarieddine Cauli (UK) by Mingqiao Zhao and Josephine Liang Enlog (India) by Jharna Saha, Bharat Kunar and Ayush Gupta Nadeera Technologies (UAE) by Michel Mokbel and Mohamad Rabih El Chaar Ottan (UK) by Ayşe Yılmaz PeelPack (Switzerland) by Slava Drigloff and Massimo Bagnani Revent (UAE) by Dhananjay Choubey and Baldeep Singh Seramic Materials (UAE) by Dr. Khalid Al Ali and Dr. Nicolas Calver SOUJI (Spain) by Sergio Fernández Without (India) by Anish Kishore Malpani Malaika Fernandes Senior Manager – Sustainability Communications Dubai Holding Malaika@dubaiholding ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 280 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai's economy across 10 key sectors: real estate, hospitality, leisure & entertainment, media, ICT, design, education, retail, manufacturing & logistics and science. Our portfolio includes: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, combining the long-standing expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties. Its portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project management, facilities and district management; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of over 20 residential communities, 15 lifestyle destinations, 10 malls and 18 retail centres in addition to being the majority strategic shareholder in TECOM Group PJSC, which consists of 10 business destinations catering to six vital knowledge-based economic sectors; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which owns and manages 53 hotels as well as top-notch hospitality brands, including Dubai Holding's flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company Jumeirah, which manages a portfolio of 31 world-class properties. Dubai Holding Hospitality's portfolio also comprises a diverse collection of unique award-winning F&B concepts. Dubai Holding Entertainment, the largest and most diversified media, leisure and entertainment company in the region, which comprises leading parks and attractions such as Global Village, Ain Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and The View Palm Jumeirah; and media and entertainment venues such as Roxy Cinemas, Coca-Cola Arena and ARN; Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated investment arm responsible for the Group's investment strategy and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally to drive diversification for the Group and seek attractive risk-adjusted returns. It has investments in Emirates NBD, Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du, Azadea and Nord Anglia, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar, Aldar, Tabreed and others; Dubai Holding Land Estates, which is dedicated to optimising and future-proofing the management of the Group's extensive land bank and supporting its commitment to sustainable urban development and economic diversification in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan; and Dubai Holding Community Management, an integrated, customer-centric company that focuses on creating and managing sustainable and vibrant communities. It is committed to fostering a sense of belonging and connectivity amongst its 1.2 million residents living in 58 master communities.