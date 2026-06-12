South Korea Vs Czechia Highlights Late Winner STUNS Czechia In World Cup 2026 Thriller!

South Korea opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Czechia. After conceding first, South Korea fought back through strong midfield control and a late decisive goal to seal all three points. A thrilling opener full of goals, tension, and momentum shifts - watch the full highlights now!

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.