Bengaluru PG: Women Stage Late-Night Protest Over Poor Food And Safety Concerns In Shivanagar

A major commotion broke out late at night at the Anjanadri Ladies PG in Shivanagar, under the Basaveshwaranagar police station limits, after several women residents staged a protest alleging poor food quality and unsafe living conditions. The situation escalated after residents claimed that repeated complaints were ignored by the management, forcing them to take to the streets in protest.

Repeated Complaints Over Worms In Food

The women alleged that they had found worms in the rice served at the PG a few days ago. Despite raising the issue with the management, they claimed no corrective action was taken. According to the residents, they were told to“eat what is served or vacate the premises” when they demanded better food quality.

Frustrated by the continued negligence, the women decided to stage a late-night protest outside the PG premises, seeking immediate action.

Allegations Of Misconduct And Safety Concerns

The residents also made serious allegations regarding the behaviour of the son of the woman managing the PG. They claimed he frequently enters the premises without permission, including late at night, and allegedly switches off terrace lights and enters rooms without consent.

The women further alleged that when they confronted him, he used abusive language. They expressed concerns over their safety and demanded strict action, stating that they no longer felt secure staying at the PG.

PG Management Denies Allegations

The PG owner has denied all allegations, stating that no such incident had occurred. She added that the matter would be resolved amicably and that steps would be taken to address the concerns raised by the residents.

Building Owner Intervenes To Resolve Issue

Following the incident, the owner of the building visited the PG and interacted with the residents. He assured them that their concerns would be addressed and expressed displeasure over the handling of the situation by the PG management.

Police Bring Situation Under Control

Basaveshwaranagar police arrived at the spot after being informed about the protest. Officers spoke to both the residents and the management, calming the situation and bringing it under control. The incident has since become a topic of discussion in the locality.