Janhvi Kapoor Reportedly Earned THIS Whopping Amount For Peddi, Says Trade Source

Janhvi Kapoor has found herself at the centre of a debate surrounding Peddi after controversial scenes in the film drew criticism online. At the same time, reports about her alleged career-high remuneration have also surfaced

Amid discussions around Peddi, reports have claimed that Janhvi Kapoor was paid Rs 8 crore for her role in the film, making it the biggest remuneration of her acting career so far. According to trade reports, the actress previously earned around Rs 5 crore for Devara, indicating a significant increase in her fee.

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Industry insiders also reportedly praised Janhvi's professionalism during the film's production, citing her commitment and conduct on set throughout the shooting schedule.

The film has come under scrutiny over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor's character and certain romantic scenes involving Ram Charan's character. Several viewers criticised dialogues and sequences they felt objectified the female lead.

Particular scenes, including comments about the character's appearance and a forced romantic interaction, sparked widespread criticism on social media. Many audiences argued that such portrayals promoted problematic messaging and failed to reflect healthy relationships on screen.

Following the criticism, director Buchi Babu Sana addressed the controversy, explaining that the intention was to depict a playful romantic track between the lead characters. However, he acknowledged that audiences viewed the scenes differently than expected.

The filmmaker stated that the team would be more mindful of representation in future projects. In response to the backlash, the controversial scenes featuring Janhvi Kapoor were subsequently removed from the film, marking a significant step by the makers to address audience concerns.