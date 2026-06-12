Amid TMC Turmoil, Shatrughan Sinha Affirms Unwavering Loyalty To Mamata

Sinha Rejects Rumours, Affirms Loyalty to Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha on Friday firmly dismissed speculation regarding his political future, categorically rejecting rumours that he might join a rebel faction or align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) amid the ongoing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress. Speaking to ANI, the veteran actor-turned-politician declared his unwavering loyalty to TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, asserting that he remains firmly with her during this "moment of trouble."

"I am a strong supporter of people's happiness and sorrows, and I am with Mamta ji in this moment. I was with her, and I will continue to be with her. For now, I have no intention of going in any other direction or forming any other alliance," Sinha said.

Background of TMC's Internal Turmoil

The Asansol MP's comments come against the backdrop of a widening rift within the Trinamool Congress following a poor showing in the 2026 Assembly elections. The crisis has deepened amid an intensifying political battle within the TMC following the decision of 19 rebel MPs to seek separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, a move that has fuelled speculation of a split in the party and a possible alignment with the BJP-led NDA.

Sinha on Party Leadership and Dissenters

Addressing the accusations levelled against the party's top leadership, including National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Sinha defended the party's foundation while acknowledging that some colleagues may be leaving due to "greed, fear, or the pressure of agencies." He refrained from attacking dissenting colleagues personally, instead choosing to focus on his own commitment to the TMC leadership. "None of them are my leaders," Sinha said, referring to the wider party structure. "I have only one leader, and that is Mamata Banerjee. Mamata Banerjee and only Mamata Banerjee."

Admiration for Kalyan Banerjee

Sinha also expressed his admiration for senior colleague Kalyan Banerjee, describing him as an "intellectual par excellence," though he noted that any grievances Kalyan Banerjee may have regarding party protocol or the influence of Abhishek Banerjee should be handled through internal channels.

On Past with BJP and Current Allegiance

When asked if he had been approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party or other factions to join the NDA, Sinha acknowledged his long history with the BJP, having been trained by stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, but emphasised his current path. "I cannot name anyone, but... those who have supported me in my good and bad times, and especially in my bad times, Mamata ji came forward and she gave me the opportunity," he noted.

Sinha reaffirmed his stance, saying, "Now my leader is Mamata Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee will remain. For now, I have no intention to go anywhere else."

List of Rebel MPs Seeking Separate Seating

The development traces its roots to May 18, when 19 MPs, including senior leaders Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Satabdi Roy, submitted their names to the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office. The list of MPs also includes Bapi Haldar, Dr. Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia, and Partha Bhowmick.

Earlier, rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed that a group of 20 MPs has formally sought separate seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha, signalling an organisational split within the party's parliamentary ranks. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)