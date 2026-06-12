Compromised PM Can't Protect India: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi's Silence

Rahul Gandhi Criticises PM Modi's 'Silence'

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday criticised PM Modi's silence over the death of three Indian sailors on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman, with Gandhi declaring that a "compromised PM" cannot protect the "sons of Mother India," as the Prime Minister lacks the courage and strength to confront those responsible for the loss of Indian lives.

In a post on X, Gandhi alleged that PM Modi has not uttered a word regarding the death of the sailors, who were killed in a U.S. strike. "Three Indians have been killed in US attacks on three ships in international waters within three days. And our Compromised PM? Not a single word. When any foreign power murders an Indian, the Prime Minister has to speak up. But heaven forbid he should utter even one word. Next week at the G7, just days after the murder of our sailors, Modi ji will smile, embrace, and sign agreements - but for those three Indians, he won't have a word to spare. A Compromised PM cannot protect the sons of Mother India, because he lacks either the courage or the strength to confront those who took the lives of those sons," said Gandhi.

Details of the Attack on MT Settebello

Rahul Gandhi's remarks follow the death of three Indian sailors in a U.S. military strike on a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, MT Settebello, came under fire on Wednesday after U.S. forces accused it of violating the ongoing naval blockade on Iranian ports. Of the 24 Indian crew members on board, 21 were rescued, while the three others were later confirmed deceased.

MEA Summons US Diplomat in Protest

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned the US Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, to lodge a strong protest against the ongoing attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman. The diplomatic move follows yet another incident yesterday, where a commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under attack in the region. This marks the second time that the US mission has been summoned by the MEA over the escalating maritime security issue.

MEA Briefing on the Incident

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the three Indian seafarers who lost their lives in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello have been identified, and efforts are underway to bring their mortal remains to India at the earliest.

"These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged," Jaiswal said.

Foreign-Flagged Vessels Involved

He noted that two of the vessels involved were registered under the Palau flag, while the ship attacked on Thursday was Guinea-flagged. He said, "Two of them are Palau-flagged, and the third one, which came under attack today, is Guinea-flagged. So, that is, they are not Indian-owned ships; they are all foreign-flagged ships."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on a commercial vessel, saying 21 of the 24 Indian crew members onboard have been rescued, while three Indians remained missing. "We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and 03 Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," the MEA said in a statement.

Indian Maritime Presence in the Gulf

The crisis highlights the massive footprint of Indian maritime professionals in the volatile zone. Government data shows that more than 18,000 Indian seafarers are currently deployed across the Gulf region. This includes 562 crew members working aboard 13 Indian-flagged vessels, with 329 personnel stationed on ships operating west of the Strait of Hormuz and 233 on vessels navigating the Gulf of Oman. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)