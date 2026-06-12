Over 12,000 AC-Equipped Rest Stations To Be Set Up Across UAE For Delivery Riders

In a bid to give delivery riders a relief during the UAE summer months, more than 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations equipped with all basic amenities will be set up across the UAE.

This is the fourth year that this campaign by Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) in collaboration with its government and private partners is returning during the summer.

The rest stations will be available for delivery workers throughout the implementation period of the UAE midday work ban, which prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open areas during the summer months, from 15 June until 15 September 2026, between 12.30pm and 3pm.

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Mohre underscored the importance of the initiative, given that delivery services is a vital logistics sector. The authority noted that the sector has its own distinct conditions, as workers are not stationed at a fixed location during the implementation period of the policy.

Since certain goods require timely and precise delivery, workers who are delivering necessary supplies can access the nearest rest station when needed, which they can locate using interactive maps available via apps installed on their devices.

The ministry noted that delivery service workers are given the option to either continue working or suspend work during the daily restricted hours, in coordination with the company where they are employed.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive system of procedures, awareness programmes, and inspection processes that will be implemented throughout the period where the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy is in effect. Mohre aims to ensure that all workplaces in the country comply with occupational health and safety requirements and have awareness about the importance of preventing risks from direct exposure to sunlight and high temperatures, thereby ensuring workers' safety and health.

The provision reflects the UAE's people-first approach in the labour market, the strong culture of occupational health and safety, and the high level of social responsibility demonstrated by entities across the country. It also underscores the ministry's efforts to create a safe and pioneering work environment and provide all necessary protections for workers operating in outdoor locations across various economic sectors.

Mohre highlighted how the initiative was a productive model for partnerships between the government and private sectors and commended the efforts of all entities participating in it.

Participants include the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai; Abu Dhabi Mobility, which is affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi; Departments of Economic Development in various emirates; and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation - Emarat, in addition to leading delivery platforms, such as Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem, and Keeta, among others. Numerous restaurants, shopping malls, retail stores, and cloud kitchens were also involved in implementing the initiative.

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