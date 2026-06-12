'NI Natural Intelligence' Exhibition Opens At National Carpet Museum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has hosted the opening ceremony of the exhibition "NI – Natural Intelligence," AzerNEWS reports citing the museum.

The exhibition displays installations, digital art, nano video art and performance works by artists Ramil Aliev, Emin Mathers, Nargiz Ramizgizi, Ramil Mammadli and Lenay Seidali-zade, created within the field of science art, which brings together art, science and contemporary technologies.

The project "NI – Natural Intelligence" explores the impact of technological progress, the digital environment and global environmental changes on contemporary patterns of human thinking. The project focuses on memory, attention, perception, humanity's relationship with the environment, and the gradual distancing from physical reality and cultural roots in the age of digitalisation.

A special place within the project is given to the Azerbaijani carpet as a carrier of memory, symbols and cultural codes. The artists reinterpret this ancient art form through the lens of contemporary social, technological and environmental processes.

Highlighting the interaction between science and art, the exhibition invites visitors to reflect on how the relationships between humans and nature, the human body, technology and cultural heritage are evolving.

The exhibition is organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the YARADICI Creative Center.

The project, implemented by the Atesh Hub platform, is a winner of the Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program.

The founder and mentor of Atesh Hub is Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and curator Sabina Shikhlinskaya. The project curator is Sofiya Frank, and the coordinator is Agnessa Tariverdiyeva.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until 14 June.