Craig Plescia Debunks Five Myths Holding Back Construction Leaders

Craig Plescia, Founder and CEO of Plescia Construction & Development in Morristown, New Jersey, challenges common misconceptions that prevent professionals from reaching their full potential in the construction industry.

The Problem with Industry Myths

New Jersey, USA, Jun 12, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Construction professionals face pressure from every direction: tight margins, demanding clients, unpredictable schedules, and a workforce stretched thin. In this environment, myths take root quickly. They sound reasonable. They feel safe. But they quietly undermine performance.

Craig Plescia has seen these misconceptions derail projects, drain profitability, and burn out talented people. After more than two decades leading commercial construction projects across multiple sectors, he has identified five myths that consistently mislead individuals in the industry.

“Consistency, credibility, and execution. If you can reliably generate opportunities, build trust, and deliver results at a high level, you'll outperform most people in this industry,” Plescia says.

Myth One: More Hours Equals Better Results

Many construction professionals believe that working longer hours is the only path to success. The logic seems sound: more time on the job means more gets done. The culture reinforces it. People wear exhaustion as a badge of honor.

This belief persists because the industry rewards visible effort and punishes downtime. When a project falls behind, the instinct is to throw more hours at the problem. But hours without structure lead to mistakes, rework, and burnout.

The reality is different. Execution creates momentum, not endless hours.“I focus on what I can control, break challenges into smaller actions, and rely on routine instead of motivation. Execution creates momentum, and momentum overrides doubt,” Plescia explains.

Practical tip: Block three hours tomorrow morning for high-priority work only. Turn off notifications. Focus on one deliverable. Measure the quality of output, not the quantity of hours.

Myth Two: Success Means Sacrificing Personal Life

The belief that professional achievement requires personal sacrifice runs deep. People assume that building a successful business means missing family events, neglecting health, and putting relationships on hold. The narrative is everywhere: if you want to win, something has to give.

This myth survives because early-stage businesses often demand intense focus. The lines blur. The hours pile up. But making it a permanent strategy leads to breakdown, not breakthrough.

The fact is that professional success and personal stability are not opposites. They support each other.“Professional success builds the foundation, but personal stability makes it sustainable. When they're aligned, performance and overall satisfaction are significantly higher,” Plescia notes.

Practical tip: Set one non-negotiable personal commitment this week and protect it the same way you protect a client meeting. Health, family, or rest. No exceptions.

Myth Three: Taking On Every Project Builds the Business

Many contractors believe that saying yes to every opportunity is the fastest way to grow. More projects mean more revenue, more visibility, and more relationships. Turning down work feels risky, especially early on.

This belief takes hold because deal flow is unpredictable. When opportunities arrive, the instinct is to grab them. But taking on poorly scoped or underpriced work erodes margins and stretches resources thin.

The lesson is clear: not all projects are good projects.“We took on a project early that wasn't properly scoped or priced, which hurt margins. I used that as a lesson to implement stricter qualification, clearer scopes, and disciplined pricing,” Plescia says.

Practical tip: Before accepting the next project, ask three questions. Does it fit your strengths? Is it priced correctly? Will it strengthen your reputation? If the answer to any is no, walk away.

Myth Four: Results Are the Only Thing That Matter

The construction industry is results-driven. Projects are either on time and on budget or they are not. This clarity is valuable. But it also creates a myth: that outcomes are the only measure of success.

People believe this because clients care about results. Contracts are built around them. Performance is judged by them. But results without quality execution, client satisfaction, or team morale are hollow victories.

The truth is that how you deliver matters as much as what you deliver.“Outcomes come first, but they have to align with my standards and client feedback. Real success is hitting the target, executing at a high level, and leaving the right impression,” Plescia explains.

Practical tip: After your next project milestone, ask your client one question: What could we have done better? Use the feedback to improve the next phase.

Myth Five: Success Happens Once You Arrive

Many professionals believe that success is a destination. Hit a revenue target, win a major project, or land a key client, and the hard work is over. The struggle ends. The pressure lifts.

This myth persists because milestones feel like finish lines. Celebrating them is important. But treating them as endpoints leads to complacency. Growth stops when the drive to improve stops.

The reality is that success is a process, not a prize.“I continuously raise the bar, seek out bigger challenges, and stay around people who push my standards higher. Growth comes from staying uncomfortable and intentional, not from success itself,” Plescia says.

Practical tip: Set a new standard this month that makes you slightly uncomfortable. Raise your pricing. Pursue a bigger client. Tighten your project timeline. Stay intentional.

If You Only Remember One Thing

Execution beats effort. Discipline beats hours. Clarity beats hustle. The construction professionals who succeed long-term are not the ones who work the most. They are the ones who work with intention, protect their standards, and build systems that create repeatable results.

Take Action Today

These myths are not harmless. They cost money, time, and opportunity. Share this list with someone in your network who needs to hear it. Pick one tip from the list and apply it today. Small changes in approach create outsized results over time.

About Craig Plescia

Craig Plescia is the Founder and CEO of Plescia Construction & Development, a commercial general contracting and construction management company based in Morristown, New Jersey. With over 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Plescia has led complex projects across commercial interiors, hospitality, retail, life sciences, industrial, educational, multifamily, mixed-use, and data center sectors. He is a member of YPO, where he serves as Chapter Chair for Garden State Integrated, and is actively involved with ULI, NAIOP, CoreNet, and BOMA.