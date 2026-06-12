Woman's Extreme Weight Loss Diet Lands Her In ICU After Shocking Health Complication

A 25-year-old woman from China was admitted to the ICU after an extreme weight-loss diet reportedly led to a serious health condition called acute pancreatitis. The woman from Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, followed a strict fasting routine that involved starving for six days and eating heavily on the seventh day.

Six Days Of Fasting Followed By Heavy Binge Eating

According to reports, the woman weighed around 55 kg and decided to follow an aggressive diet plan to lose weight quickly. Her routine included eating only boiled vegetables, chicken and low-sugar fruits for six days while avoiding carbohydrates completely.

She kept her daily calorie intake below 800 calories during fasting days. However, on her weekly“cheat day”, she would eat large amounts of high-fat and oily foods, including fried chicken, spicy noodles, hotpot, milk tea and nuts.

Rapid Weight Loss Comes With Serious Health Trouble

The extreme diet helped her lose around 7.5 kg in one month, bringing her weight down to 47.5 kg. But after one such binge day, she developed severe pain in her stomach, waist and back. She also experienced repeated vomiting and was rushed to the hospital.

Medical tests revealed that she was suffering from acute pancreatitis, a condition where the pancreas becomes inflamed and can cause serious complications.

Doctors Warn Against Extreme Diet Trends

Doctors reportedly warned that extreme fasting followed by overeating can put heavy stress on the pancreas. After long periods of restricted eating, suddenly consuming large amounts of fatty food may force the pancreas to produce excessive digestive enzymes, which can damage the organ.

Health experts have advised people to avoid crash diets and follow balanced weight-loss methods instead. Similar cases have also been reported where people faced serious health issues after following highly restrictive diets for rapid weight reduction.