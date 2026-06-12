Salman Khan Sues 'Kala Hiran' Makers, Moves Delhi HC For Injunction

Khan Seeks Injunction to Halt Film

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking interim relief against the makers of the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, alleging that the project unlawfully exploits his personality rights and could adversely affect his reputation as well as ongoing judicial proceedings connected to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

An application under Order XXXIX Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure has been filed in an already pending commercial suit before the High Court, seeking an ad-interim injunction restraining the film's producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and other persons associated with the project from producing, promoting, distributing, exhibiting, streaming or releasing the proposed film pending adjudication of the suit.

Plea Alleges Unlawful Exploitation of Persona

According to the plea, the film and its promotional material are allegedly inspired by or based on events relating to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving Khan. The actor contends that although his name may not be expressly used, the film's posters, promotional content and public statements by those associated with the project make him readily identifiable to viewers.

The petition states that a poster released in May 2026 depicts a character bearing an alleged resemblance to Khan and wearing a bracelet resembling the actor's widely recognized blue bracelet, which the plea claims has become uniquely associated with him in public imagination. The application further alleges that the character is shown holding a firearm, despite Khan having been acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act, 1959, thereby creating what the actor describes as a misleading narrative.

Concerns Over Prejudice to Ongoing Cases

Khan has submitted that the film's storyline appears to draw upon matters that remain the subject of ongoing judicial proceedings before the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. The plea argues that dissemination of content based on such matters could prejudice pending proceedings and interfere with his right to a fair trial.

Previous Legal Action and Producer's Statements

The application also refers to media reports and public statements attributed to producer Amit Jani in which the proposed film was described as being inspired by the blackbuck case and the dispute involving gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The petition cites interviews, social media posts and promotional material allegedly linking the film to Khan and contends that these materials are being used to generate publicity and commercial interest by drawing upon his public persona.

According to the plea, Khan had earlier issued a legal notice dated April 24, 2026, calling upon those associated with the project to cease and desist from developing, producing and promoting the film. The application states that despite the notice, promotional activities allegedly continued, prompting the actor to seek urgent judicial intervention.

The petition further alleges that certain social media posts made by Amit Jani after receipt of the legal notice sought to publicize the dispute and contained statements that the actor considers defamatory. The application claims that the continued circulation of promotional material and public statements is causing damage to Khan's reputation and goodwill.

Violation of Personality Rights Cited

Khan has argued that the film amounts to a violation of his personality and publicity rights, which were recognized and protected by the Delhi High Court in an earlier order dated November 11, 2025. According to the application, the proposed film, its posters, character depictions and promotional content allegedly seek to capitalize on his fame and identity without authorization for commercial gain.

The actor has sought directions restraining the defendants from releasing, publishing, advertising or disseminating any teaser, trailer, poster or other promotional material relating to Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, as well as an order restraining further development and production of the project until the dispute is finally decided.

The respondents named in the proceedings include producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and other persons allegedly connected with the development and promotion of the film.

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is being produced under the banner of Jani FireFox Films. The makers have previously maintained in public statements that the project is a creative work and have opposed attempts to restrain its release. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)