India Condoles Death Of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha At 47

Bangkok [Thailand], June 12 (ANI): India on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, who died at the age of 47 after being in a coma for three years following a prolonged illness.

India Extends Condolences

The Embassy of India in Bangkok extended its condolences to the Thai Royal Family and the people of Thailand. "The Embassy of India in Bangkok extends its deepest condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. At this hour of profound loss, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the King, The Royal Family, and the people of Thailand. The enduring contributions of Her Royal Highness in public service and diplomacy will be fondly remembered."

The Embassy of India in Bangkok extends its deepest condolences on the sad passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Kromluangrajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita. At this hour of profound loss, our thoughts and prayers are with His Majesty the... twitter/wcfXuTvB09 - India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) June 12, 2026

Thailand Confirms Princess's Passing

Thailand's Government Public Relations Department and the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed the death of the princess, calling her a national figure of service and respect. "Thailand mourns the loss of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who passed away on 11 June 2026. Her lifelong dedication and service to the nation leave behind a legacy that will endure for generations," the Thai government said in a post on X. < Thailand mourns the loss of HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati, the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who passed away on 11 June 2026. Her lifelong dedication and service to the nation leave behind a legacy that will endure for generations. twitter/dCmdPfVQvN - PR Thai Government (@prdthailand) June 12, 2026

The Royal Household Bureau said the princess died on Thursday evening at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, where she had been under continuous medical care, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Bureau said she died peacefully at 7.48 pm on Thursday despite ongoing treatment by doctors who had closely monitored her condition.

Details of Illness

The princess had been hospitalised since December 15, 2022, after collapsing due to a heart-related condition while training her companion dog in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province. Her condition worsened over time due to a severe infection that affected multiple organ systems, according to official statements.

Doctors had earlier detected an abdominal infection caused by inflammation of the large intestine, which led to complications including low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and abnormal blood clotting. Her condition gradually deteriorated in recent months.

Royal Funeral Rites

Further as per the Bangkok Post, following her death, King Maha Vajiralongkorn has directed that royal funeral rites be held with the highest honours in accordance with royal tradition. The princess will lie in state at Phiman Rattaya Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, Bangkok.

A Life of Public Service and Diplomacy

Born on December 7, 1978, Princess Bajrakitiyabha was the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Princess Soamsawali Krom Muen Suddhanarinatha.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul described her as "a pride of Thailand," adding that her "commitment to building a society of kindness, justice and equality will forever remain as a moral legacy for the nation."

The princess was known for her public service and legal work, particularly her Kamlangjai or "Inspire" campaign focused on rehabilitating women prisoners and supporting their reintegration into society, Al Jazeera added in its report.

She studied law at Cornell University and worked in Thailand's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York in the early 2000s. She later served as Thailand's ambassador to Austria from 2012 to 2014 and as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in 2017. Al Jazeera reported that her work contributed to the adoption of the UN "Bangkok Rules" in 2010, setting standards for the treatment of women prisoners.

Mourners gathered at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok following the announcement of her death, paying tribute to her public service legacy. (ANI)

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