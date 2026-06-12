SC Rejects Meenakshi Natarajan's Plea Against Nomination Rejection

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Friday rejected Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers. "We are not inclined to entertain this petition and it is hereby dismissed", the court said.

The apex court also said that its observation on Natarajan's nomination would not prejudice any election petition that may be instituted before the jurisdictional High Court. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Natarajan, argued that in the case cited against her, charges had not been framed, which is a requirement under the Representation of Peoples Act (RoP) for rejecting a nomination.

Natarajan slams Election Commission

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, Natarajan said, "We all know the Election Commission's stance. I do not wish to make any comment regarding the Supreme Court."

"I have been saying from day one that the Election Commission is deeply compromised, and today this has been proven once again. When the lawyer for the State of Madhya Pradesh stands up, this isn't a matter concerning the State of Madhya Pradesh. We weren't fighting against the states; we were talking about the Election Commission. We were highlighting how the Returning Officer was compromised, and they have been exposed before the public..." the Congress leader said.

Background of the case

The nomination papers of Natarajan, the Congress' candidate for one of three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh was rejected by the Returning Officer on the ground that she allegedly failed to disclose a pending criminal case against her.

Top leaders from the Congress subsequently met with the Election Commission (EC) and sought immediate reversal of the rejection of Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination. The party then approached the Supreme Court. Congress leaders today staged a Satyagraha in New Delhi. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)