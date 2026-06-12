Bengaluru Man's Rs 30,000 2BHK Feels Too Good To Be True, Internet Shocked (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)

A flat tour video of a magnificent two-bedroom property in East Bengaluru has gone viral, prompting considerable scepticism about the monthly rent. In the viral footage, a resident offers viewers a full walkthrough of his sun-drenched home, outfitted with top-tier societal facilities for only Rs 30,000. The unexpectedly low price tag in a city known for soaring real estate rates has left property searchers perplexed, with many joking that the video is artificially manufactured.

In the video, he says,“Hi I am Shivank and I recently moved into this 2 BHK flat in Bangalore.” He then adds that the rent for the apartment is Rs 30,000 with an additional Rs 5,000 for maintenance.

Goel takes viewers through the layout of the flat as the video tour progresses, emphasising its two incredibly roomy bedrooms that are bathed in natural light. He then shows off a spacious, well decorated kitchen that keeps cooking and utility apart by having a separate space for the washing basin. He takes pictures of the expansive, unhindered view of the area from the adjacent balcony.

Going beyond the four walls of the apartment, Goel records the first-rate community facilities that are covered by the society's monthly maintenance fees. He takes his camera inside a fully furnished gym, a spotless swimming pool and a well-stocked resident library.

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shivank Goel (@thezeroquotient)

How Did Netizens React?

Surprised, an individual posted,“Where did you get this house? What, wow?!” Another shared,“A 2 BHK for 30k that too in a gated society in Bengaluru?? Here I am paying 25k for a 1BHK in HSR Layout. I'm pretty sure it's somewhere on the outskirts of the city.”

A third commented,“All this without a broker? It's a lottery! I've also recently transferred to Bhopal and am looking for a decent place to rent. Hope I get lucky too.” A fourth joked,“AI hai AI.” A fifth wrote,“Cries in Mumbai tears.”