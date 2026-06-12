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Azerbaijan Achieves Strong Public Finance Performance In 2025, Minister Says

Azerbaijan Achieves Strong Public Finance Performance In 2025, Minister Says


2026-06-12 05:05:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Important positive results were achieved in the management of public finances in Azerbaijan last year, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Babayev made the remark during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 at today's meeting of the parliament

According to him, in the reporting year, the state budget revenues reached 39.2 billion manat ($23.1 billion), exceeding the forecast by 829 million manat ($487.6 million), or 2.2%, and surpassing the 2024 figure by 2 billion manat ($1.2 billion), or 5.4%.

The minister noted that revenues from the non-oil sector amounted to 20.4 billion manat ($12 billion), exceeding the forecast by 311 million manat ($182.9 million). Accounting for 52% of total budget revenues, the figure was 756 million manat ($444.7 million) higher than in 2024.

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