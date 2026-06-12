Keralam Announces Free KSRTC Bus Travel For All Women From June 15

Keralam government on Friday announced free bus travel for all women across the state on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) ordinary buses, starting from June 15. Addressing the press conference here, Transport Minister CP John said that the scheme will cover all women, with no special cards or certificates required, and will apply to ordinary buses operated by the KSRTC. "The government has taken a historic decision to provide free bus travel for women. No special cards or certificates will be required, and all women will be eligible for free travel. KSRTC currently has 3,125 ordinary buses," he said. He added that Chief Minister VD Satheesan will inaugurate the scheme at Thampanoor bus station at 8.30 am on June 15. The inaugural bus will be driven and operated entirely by women staff.

Financial Commitment and Economic Impact

Acknowledging the massive fiscal footprint of the initiative, the Transport Minister stated that while it represents a major financial commitment, the state government will ensure KSRTC does not shoulder the weight alone. "Needless to say, this is a major financial commitment. However, the burden will not fall on KSRTC alone. The daily expenditure is expected to be around ₹2 crore, though the exact liability can be assessed only after ticket data is available. The Chief Minister has assured special support for KSRTC. We will also focus on increasing non-ticket revenue, and there are people willing to sponsor buses, which we welcome," he added.

He further highlighted the expansion of the Gramavandi service, stating, "At present, 58 buses are operating, and we are confident that at least 500 buses can be run without delay. While the scheme may appear financially burdensome, it will benefit the overall economy. Money saved by women will flow into other sectors, potentially increasing women's disposable income by 15 to 25 per cent. This should not be viewed merely through the lens of profit and loss."

Scheme Scope and Rural Expansion

The state currently operates a fleet of 3,125 ordinary buses, all of which will fall under the purview of this scheme. The government also confirmed that the benefit will extend to rural transit networks. "The scheme is currently limited to ordinary buses, though I cannot say it will remain so forever. Women will also be entitled to free travel on ordinary buses under the Gramavandi service," John clarified, adding that the 'Gramavandi' rural bus concept will be aggressively scaled up from its current strength of 58 buses to at least 500 buses without delay.

New Government's First Major Initiative

Highlighting the immediate impact on the capital, the Minister noted, "There are 687 ordinary buses operating in Thiruvananthapuram alone," which are expected to see a significant surge in female ridership starting next week. This comes after CM VD Satheesan led the newly formed government's first Cabinet meeting, ending a ten-year hiatus. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on May 18. In a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital, 61-year-old VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)