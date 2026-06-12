Planning Goa Trip? Kriti Sanon's Vacation Style Is Perfect Blend Of Fun, Comfort And Glam

Planning a trip to Goa with your friends? Let Kriti Sanon's style guide you to a stunning wardrobe options. From florals to denim - we have got it all. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kriti Sanon is all set for the release of her upcoming film Cocktail 2, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. The actress's looks are already the talk of the town. Today, we bring you Ally's chic wardrobe to look fab for your next Goa vacation.

Peachy, pink summer dresses are an absolute must-have when it comes to vacationing in Goa. Pair it up with funky hair accessories, and you are good to go.

A strappy, cutesy backless dress is all you need, just like Kriti, to bring on the glam to your Goa vacation.

Kriti loves a twist on a funky co-ord set, and so do we. She wore a stunning chequered bralette with a skirt and paired it with a see-through shirt.

Want to get tanned just like Kriti? This multi-hued bralette style cut-out mini dress is your BFF in Goa.

Do not forget to add a spin to your boring denim wardrobe, just like Kriti, and slay every look.