Uzbekistan, Türkiye's Anadolu Group Discuss Expanding Industrial Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Türkiye's Anadolu Group discussed expanding bilateral economic cooperation and advancing new industrial projects.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Jamshid Kuchkarov, and Bora Koçak, President of the Automotive Group at Türkiye's Anadolu Group.

''In the course of the talks, the parties focused on strengthening economic ties between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, particularly through the development of new projects in the automotive and machinery manufacturing sectors. Discussions also centered on maximizing existing production capacities and expanding investment cooperation,'' the ministry says.

According to the ministry, the meeting was attended by Neşet Fatih Vural, Director General of Samarkand Automobile Plant JV LLC; Akrom Aliyev, Acting Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade; Sohibjon Murodov, Director of the State Assets Management Agency; and other officials.

Furthermore, the information indicates that the participants reviewed opportunities to increase production volumes, diversify product lines, enhance localization levels, and deepen industrial cooperation. Officials noted that these measures could help boost the production of higher-value-added goods and support the country's industrial development goals.

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