Kalyan Banerjee's Ultimatum To Mamata Banerjee Sparks Fresh Political Firestorm

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Political leaders across parties on Friday reacted to the widening rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after senior party MP Kalyan Banerjee targeted Abhishek Banerjee, with BJP leaders alleging that the developments signalled "the end" of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Reacting to the controversy, Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar said internal divisions within the Trinamool had become increasingly visible.

“TMC members, especially MPs, have become increasingly distant from one another, and that is why such incidents are taking place. From the very beginning, the party's senior leadership was never happy with Abhishek Banerjee's sudden emergence as the second most powerful leader in TMC,” he said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav claimed the developments pointed to a deeper crisis within the party.

“The existence of TMC has come to an end. There is deep dissatisfaction among TMC MLAs and MPs, and the main reason for this dissatisfaction is the way Abhishek Banerjee has created unrest. The party has lost support among the public as well as among workers, MLAs and MPs,” he said.

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said,“When Mamata Banerjee's government was firmly in power, whatever Abhishek Banerjee said effectively became the rule. For years, TMC MPs functioned under pressure. Now that they feel able to breathe in open air, many leaders are speaking openly and expressing what they truly think.”

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said,“People now realise that the path taken by TMC was not the right direction. Those who followed that path are now understanding that today there is an NDA government, and the only focus of the NDA is development.”

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said the criticism being voiced by TMC leaders appeared to be directed at Abhishek Banerjee rather than Mamata Banerjee.

“Kalyan Banerjee is a four-time MP and one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted leaders. He has always stood to ensure that Mamata Banerjee or the party does not suffer any harm. It is clear that no rebel MP has any personal issue with Mamata Banerjee. If there is any issue, it is with Abhishek Banerjee,” Verma said.

The reactions came after senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee publicly criticised Abhishek Banerjee and questioned his role within the party.

“It is a great humiliation to me. His arrogant attitude has destroyed the party. He should understand that,” Kalyan Banerjee said.

“Every day, he thinks he is the king. Even in the bad days, when I am standing for the party and standing behind Mamata Banerjee, it is impossible for me to work because of this attitude of Abhishek Banerjee,” he added.

In a remark that has intensified speculation about internal discord, the veteran MP issued an ultimatum to the party leadership.

“Mamata Di has to decide first. She has to decide. If she cannot move the party forward without Abhishek, then I will not be there,” he said.

For nearly 15 years, Mamata Banerjee and the TMC remained politically dominant in West Bengal, winning three consecutive Assembly elections and emerging as the single-largest party in four successive Lok Sabha polls. However, Kalyan Banerjee's public attack on Abhishek Banerjee has exposed rare cracks within the party's top ranks, triggering a fresh political storm.