Radisson Announces Results Of Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders



Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, June 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) (" Radisson " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (" AGM ") held on June 11, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee, the appointment of auditors, the reapproval of its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and the adoption of a new Shareholder Rights Plan. A total of 189,311,186 votes were represented at the AGM, amounting to 43.62% of the Company's class A shares (" Common Shares ") issued and outstanding as of the record date. Directors re-elected to the board were Pierre Beaudoin, Lise Chénard, Michael Gentile, Michel Leclerc, Peter MacPhail, Matt Manson, Jeff Swinoga and Cindy Valence. Subsequent to the AGM, Pierre Beaudoin was re-appointed as Chairperson of the Board of Directors. Voting results will be filed on SedarPlus. Appointment of Independent Auditor Shareholders approved the re-appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent auditor for 2026 and authorized the Board of Directors to fix the auditor's remuneration. Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan Reapproval In addition, shareholders re-approved the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"), originally adopted in 2025. The Omnibus Plan provides a best-practice framework to attract and retain personnel through a comprehensive range of equity-based awards. Under the Omnibus Plan, a rolling 10% share reserve will apply to all awards, including stock options (" Options "), restricted share units (" RSUs "), performance share units (" PSUs "), and deferred share units (" DSUs "). The total number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Omnibus Plan, at any time, will not exceed 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. A full copy and summary of the Omnibus Plan is available in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2026, which can be accessed under Radisson's profile at and on the Company's website at . Shareholder Rights Plan As a final item of business, shareholders also approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Shareholder Rights Plan "), which replaces the Company's previous plan renewed in 2024. The Shareholder Rights Plan is intended to ensure the fair treatment of shareholders in the context of unsolicited take-over bids and to provide the Board of Directors with adequate time to evaluate and respond to such proposals. The Shareholder Rights Plan remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. Grant of Equity Incentives Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors authorized the grant of an aggregate of 2,758,181 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $0.86 per share, are exercisable for Common Shares of the Company for a period of five years from the date of grant and vest as follows: one-third on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant and one-third on the second anniversary. In addition, the Board of Directors authorized the grant of an aggregate of 381,976 RSUs to officers of the Company and 372,095 DSUs to directors of the Company. The RSUs vest as follows: one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant, one-third on the second anniversary and one-third on the third anniversary. The DSUs vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant. The Options, RSUs and DSUs were granted in accordance with the Omnibus Plan. About Radisson Mining Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 PEA described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.63 Moz (3.49 Mt at 5.59 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 1.69 Moz (10.37 Mt at 5.08 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025, Radisson's news release dated March 2, 2026 "With Step-Out Drilling Continuing, Radisson Demonstrates Meaningful Resource Growth at O'Brien with an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate" and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at or contact: Matt Manson

President and CEO

416.618.5885

[email protected] Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

[email protected] Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; planned and ongoing drilling; the significance of drill results; the ability to continue drilling; the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource; and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources; the filing of the voting results of the AGM; and the receipt of final acceptance of the Shareholder Rights Plan from the TSX Venture Exchange. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; the risk that the TSX Venture Exchange does not provide final acceptance of the Shareholder Rights Plan; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 23, 2026 for the year ended December 31, 2025 available electronically on SEDAR+ at . All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



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