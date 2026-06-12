Over 400 Afghan Prisoners Transferred From Iran To Afghanistan
The Afghan Embassy in Tehran said in a statement on Thursday that a ceremony was held for the transfer, attended by the embassy's acting head Mawlawi Fazl Mohammad Haqqani, Iran's Deputy Minister of Justice for Human Rights and head of the Prisoner Transfer Committee Askar Jalalian, along with several other officials from both countries.
The statement added that the transfer process will continue in the coming days.
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