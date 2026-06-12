Over 400 Afghan Prisoners Transferred From Iran To Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Embassy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Iran says that, as a result of its efforts, 408 Afghan prisoners held in that country have been transferred to Afghanistan.

The Afghan Embassy in Tehran said in a statement on Thursday that a ceremony was held for the transfer, attended by the embassy's acting head Mawlawi Fazl Mohammad Haqqani, Iran's Deputy Minister of Justice for Human Rights and head of the Prisoner Transfer Committee Askar Jalalian, along with several other officials from both countries.

The statement added that the transfer process will continue in the coming days.

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